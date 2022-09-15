East Wooster paving scheduled to begin
The East Wooster Street paving project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22.
Crews will be milling and paving East Wooster, from just west of the railroad tracks (at Dairy Queen) to Campbell Hill Road. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections, and pedestrian crossings.
This schedule is dependent upon weather and progress of work. The contract completion date for this project is October.
Board of health meets Thursday
The Wood County Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
The personnel and finance committees will meet at 5:30 p.m.
BG school board meets
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.
Pork chops served in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church Carryout Public Dinner will be Saturday at 205 Perry St., starting at 4 p.m. until sold out.
The meal is pork chops, dressing, baked potato, corn, roll/butter and homemade desserts. The donation is $10. Curbside pickup is on Maple Street. Due to the Brew Hop, downtown is closed off at 5 p.m. Use College Avenue to Maple Street.
Fawcett talks to Exchange Club
Joe Fawcett will be the speaker at the Exchange Club lunch meeting on Tuesday at noon at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Before joining the City of Bowling Green in 2015 as assistant municipal administrator and director of public services, Fawcett worked as the Wood County assistant administrator.
He will be providing an update on the construction of the new City Administrative Services Building scheduled for completion in 2023.
The Exchange Club of Bowling Green is a community service organization. The club has been serving the BG community since 1946. The public is welcome to attend the Exchange Club meetings. Lunch is $13, cash only. For any questions regarding this speaker or the Exchange Club in general, contact Jenny Swope, 419-806-4202.
Fall rummage sale planned
Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St., is having their fall rummage sale on Sept. 22 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sept. 23 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-noon ($4 bag day).
There will be clothing of all sizes as well as items for the home. Proceeds will help buy food for families in the area.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The meeting will be held in the Human Resources Department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review, modify, add and/or recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 60.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 89.