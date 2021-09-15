BGSU responds to bomb threat
A bomb threat that closed Jerome Library on the Bowling Green State University campus Tuesday afternoon was deemed not credible shortly after it was reported.
The university, in a statement on its Twitter account, said that BGSU police were notified of a bomb threat at the library.
“After further investigation, the Jerome Library has reopened. Again, there is no ongoing threat to the community,” the university stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was cleared. …Due to the lack of credibility of the threat and mitigating safety risk, a BG Alert was not issued.”
BGSU Police Chief Mike Campbell said that the investigation is continuing. The call came in at 1:55 p.m. and the building reopened at 4:17 p.m., he said.
“We took the necessary precautions based on the initial phone call. They swept the area out of an abundance of care because it was deemed not credible,” he said.
A uniformed officer was stationed at the library after it reopened, Campbell said.
“We just wanted to make sure any questions were answered,” he said.
Everyone invited to community dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday from 4 p.m. until sold out at 205 Perry St., with curbside pickup.
The menu is ham loaf or meat loaf, baked potato, green beans, roll/butter and homemade desserts.
The cost is $10.
Legion hosts fish fry
GRAND RAPIDS — The American Legion Post 232, Grand Rapids, will be having its monthly fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or until sold out.
The meal is $12 and is dine-in or carryout.
Port authority meets Tuesday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Births
Chelsey and Detrick Renner, a son, Sept. 13, Wood County Hospital.
Julie and Timothy Brakefield, a daughter, Sept. 12, Wood County Hospital.
Amanda Chalfin and Dustin Ferguson, a son, Sept. 10, Wood County Hospital.
Allison Tanner and Jaze Priest, a daughter, Sept. 9, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Friday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 86.