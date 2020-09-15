2 deaths, 45 more coronavirus cases over the weekend
Wood County has had 1,555 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 1,510 on Friday.
There have been 72 deaths, which is an increase of two.
The latest deaths were a woman in her 60s and man in his 80s.
There have been 34 men and 38 women who have died. Of the women, 12 were in their 90s, 12 in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, two in their 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 84 active cases. This is down from 91 on Friday.
There have been 144 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of three since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 39. There are 717 males and 838 females.
There have been 321 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 131,235 confirmed cases and 4,126 confirmed deaths.
Food distribution in Wayne
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Fire hall, 200 N. Center St. The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Everyone invited to community dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday from 4-6:30 p.m. at 205 Perry St. The menu is ham loaf or meat loaf, baked potato, corn, cole slaw, chocolate lush or apple crisp.
The cost is $9.
Preorders are recommended but not required and will be taken until Friday at noon. Call 419-287-7043 or 419-287-4645. Curbside pickup for carryout and preorders will be on Maple Street.
Final 2020 Fostoria Farmers’ Market is Saturday
FOSTORIA — The last Fostoria Farmers’ Market of the season will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. The theme is “Harvest Happenings.”
Stop by theMennel Milling Company booth for a chance to win a door prize or raffle basket, or sample some of the baked goods made in their state-of-the-art lab for a donation to the United Way of Fostoria.
Fifty-four vendors are expected, providing fresh produce including locally grown apples. Senior vouchers are accepted at several booths. Other vendors will offer fall mums, pumpkins, fresh flowers, plant starts and planters; baked goods including breads, cookies, and pies; honey and maple syrup products.
There will also be homemade jams, bath products, cards, jewelry, pottery, garden art, wind chimes; barn quilts, corn hole boards, painted glass, carved wooden pieces, wreaths; canvas paintings, birdhouses and doggie treats.
Seniors are encouraged to shop between 9-10 a.m. Customers are encouraged to wear masks and mind social distancing.
Birth
Eclipse Stockwell and Dylan McIntyre, a son, Sept. 11, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. A slight chance of showers after 2 .am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 71. Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 64. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 46. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 65. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 46. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 70.