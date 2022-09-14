BG hydrant flushing, testing begins
The Bowling Green Water Distribution Division is beginning the process of flushing and testing fire hydrants.
Crews will begin on a portion of East Wooster Street and then move to Ward 1. Once complete, they will move on to Ward 2, followed by Ward 3 and then Ward 4. This work will be ongoing for several weeks occurring daily, Monday-Friday, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
During the program, consumers may experience rusty or discolored water. This condition is temporary with water quality returning to normal as flushing is completed. Customers are encouraged to check their cold water supply prior to using the water. If discoloration is discovered, customers should flush their cold water line only for a short period of time until discoloration clears.
Although the discolored water is not harmful to drink, it may stain light-colored clothes laundered in it. Consumers are advised to monitor the cold water for discoloration. Residents experiencing problems may pick up laundry rust remover from the municipal water distribution office at 324 N. Maple St. from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays.
Hydrants in the city are flushed each year to ensure proper operation during fire emergencies and to clean any build up in the water lines that may occur. Hydrants that require maintenance are repaired by the water distribution crews.
During this process, crews will be working in and near the road. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when approaching crews.
For additional information, visit the city website or call the water/sewer division at 419-354-6277.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. East wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 82. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Sunny Monday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 87.