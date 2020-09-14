Hockey For Habitat online auction open for bidding
The annual Hockey for Habitat fundraiser has gone virtual. The 2020 event has two distinct virtual events: An Online Auction and a Gaming Fundraiser.
The online auction hosted by Don Rose Auction & Realty, has a diverse selection of items to bid on. More items will be added on Wednesday.
Bidding will close starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 26, which is the same day of the Hockey Gaming event.
How to bid on items:
1) Once you are on our auction site, 2) Click on Logon/New Bidder (at the top of the page), 3) Create Username/Password, 4) Scroll through items for bidding - click on the item that interests you, 5) When you bid on an item, it will ask you to register a method of payment, 6) Check back often to see where your bid stands, 7) You must watch when the bidding ends so that you can make your final bid to out-bid anyone.
Most items are new, though there are some gently used pieces of furniture and equipment (noted in the description). This online auction is supported by Wood County businesses and citizens.
To learn more about the Gaming Tournament of Hockey for Habitat, call the Habitat office 419-353-5430 or email hockey@wchabitat.org.
To view auction items, visit https://donroseauctions.hibid.com/catalog/233877/habitat-for-humanity-of-wood-county/
