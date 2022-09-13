BG Council talks plans for ‘rescue’ funds
Bowling Green Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is for council to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funds. This will be a work session and no public input will be taken.
Fish fry returns in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 is returning with the fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or sold out.
Eat in or carry out a meal, which is $12. Drinks and desserts will be available.
Free movie showing in N. Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — The public library will be showing “13 Lives” Thursday at the Virginia Theater, 119 N. Main St., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and movies starting at 6 p.m.
“13 Lives” is the story of a rescue mission in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding. It stars Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell. The movie is 2 hours and 30 minutes long. Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, call the library at 419-257-3621.
Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition to host fall kick-off event
Join the Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition for their kick-off event on Wednesday at Bowling Green City Park in the Veterans Building Atrium.
This event will be held in two sessions: 4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. There will be local community members explaining how this community can prevent suicide deaths, how the coalition can help those who have lost a loved one to suicide and hear first-person perspectives from individuals living in recovery.
Food will be provided during each session. There will be an opportunity to sign up to be a part of the Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Sign up for either session to more about the work being done in Wood County to prevent suicide deaths. Visit https://woodcountysuicideprevention.org/events/ to register for this free event.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the United States has a suicide every 11 minutes.
The Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board works with the Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition to provide support groups for those affected in the community. Their goal is to show the community of Wood County the importance of warning signs, resources and treatment for suicide.
Local support groups for can be found at https://woodcountysuicideprevention.org/support-groups/. The Suicide Survivors Support Group meets in Perrysburg every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. It is hosted through Unison Health and located at 1011 Sandusky St. in Suite C. For more information, call Unison health at 419-352-4624.
For immediate help, call the Wood County Crisis Line at 419-502-HOPE (4673).
For more information on Wood County ADAMHS, visit https://www.wcadamh.org.
Food distributed in Wayne
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St. The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
JFS assistant director talks to Kiwanis Club
Michael Fuller, assistant director of the Wood County Department of Job and Family Services, will be the featured speaker at this week’s meeting of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club on Thursday.
Fuller will be discussing the impact of COVID on the department and how the special needs of citizens in Wood County were met.
He will be introduced by new member, Dr. Charles Harper, program co-chair for September.
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 83. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 82.