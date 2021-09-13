Help communities win home energy assessment challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and Haskins Utilities residential customers who complete a free online assessment can find ways to save energy, earn rewards and help their community win Efficiency Smart’s Online Home Energy Assessment Community Challenge.
Residents who complete an Online Home Energy Assessment by Sept. 30 will earn a $5 digital voucher for energy-saving products from Efficiency Smart’s Online Savings store and will be entered to win their choice of any product from the online store. Those who have previously completed an assessment are already entered and can log back into their account to claim their $5 voucher code.
The Efficiency Smart community with the largest percentage of households completing an assessment by September 30 will win the challenge. Three people from the winning community and two from the rest of all completed assessments will win their choice of any item from Efficiency Smart’s Online Savings store.
The Online Home Energy Assessment helps residential electric customers identify where they can save energy in their homes. The platform provides real-time energy saving recommendations for each completed question.
To take the challenge or to learn more, visit www.efficiencysmart.org, select your community, and click on “Online Home Energy Assessment.”
Quilters meet in Findlay
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters will meet on Sept. 27 at 9:45 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave.
The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend. Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated. Questions regarding the Ohio Star Quilters Club may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537.
Columbia Gas announces Hunger Action Month partnerships
This month Columbia Gas of Ohio will partner with local agencies around the state to raise awareness about hunger and inspire others to take action to end hunger in their communities.
Since the beginning of this year, Columbia Gas has given more than $850,000 in contributions through the NiSource Charitable Foundation to local non-profits dedicated to helping our customers and neighbors struggling with hunger across Ohio. As part of the September campaign, Columbia Gas of Ohio will contribute more than $170,000 in additional dollars through the NiSource Charitable Foundation to local hunger focused non-profit organizations across the Columbia Gas of Ohio service area.
Columbia Gas employees will be helping to raise awareness about these life changing organizations, which include Childrens Hunger Alliance, Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Second Harvest Food Bank, Connecting Kids with Meals, LifeCare Alliance, Local Matters and Harvest for the Hungry. Columbia Gas will be using their social channels to raise awareness and encourage others to speak out against hunger.
For customers who have fallen behind on their energy bills, Columbia Gas has several flexible payment programs available to help get back on track. More information on these programs are available at ColumbiaGasOhio.com. Customers can also reach out at 800-344-4077 or through social media.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Extended: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Sunny on Saturday with a high near 82.