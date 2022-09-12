ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation hosts Oktoberfest
FOSTORIA – ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation is hosting its signature fundraising event, Oktoberfest, on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Stacy’s Place. The event proceeds will be going towards supporting employee wellness initiatives.
This year’s Oktoberfest event will offer a grazing dinner and dessert station, celebrity servers, silent auctions and wine grab. UrbanWoody Brewery will also be providing their hometown brews. Reserved dinner tables and tickets are available, along with sponsorship opportunities.
For additional information, including reservations, sponsorships or donation information, please contact Kim Partin at 419-436-6678 or [email protected].
