Coronavirus cases total 1,510 in Wood County
Wood County has had 1,510 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 1,497 on Thursday.
There have been 70 deaths, which is no change from last week.
There are 91 active cases. This is down from 93 on Thursday.
There have been 140 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of one since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 39. There are 694 males and 816 females.
There have been 321 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 128,297 confirmed cases and 4,110 confirmed deaths.
Gas leak causes residents to evacuate
A gas leak reported Friday morning has been stopped and residents have been allowed back into their homes.
At 6:20 a.m., Bowling Green issued a CodeRed community alert that a natural gas break in conjunction with the construction project on South Maple Street was requiring residents to evacuate.
By 9:30, the leak that affected South Maple and Gorrell Avenue from Wooster Street to Pearl Street had been shut off. Columbia Gas and city fire personnel then tested homes for gas levels.
Monday’s BPU meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled for lack of official business.
The next meeting is Sept. 28 in council chambers, City Administrative Building, 304 N. Church St.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
Library levy volunteers will distribute yard signs Sunday
Members of the Wood County District Public Library’s levy campaign will distribute yard signs to interested residents of the library’s service district Sunday between 2 and 3 p.m. in the parking lot next to Carter House.
If people would prefer to have a sign delivered by volunteers, they can email ILoveWCDPL@gmail.com to get on the distribution list.
Births
Samantha and John Credicott, a daughter, Sept. 11, Wood County Hospital.
Crystal and Michael Gallagher, a son, Sept. 10, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows around 57.
Extended: Sunny Monday, with a high near 72 and a low around 51. Sunny again Tuesday, with a high near 72 and a low around 53. On Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 78.