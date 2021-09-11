Northwood woman arrested for assaulting nurse, doctor
A Northwood woman was arrested on two counts of assault on a health care worker after a Thursday incident at Wood County Hospital.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer responded to the hospital at 12:03 a.m. to assist the Rossford police with a combative female who had to be medically cleared before transport to the jail.
The woman, identified as Makaila Korakas, 37, had spit on and assaulted the Rossford officers, according to the report.
Korakas was in the cruiser when a nurse tried to speak with her. Korakas reportedly sprung up at the nurse and tried to assault her. As officers were restraining Korakas, she reportedly spit on the nurse.
Korakas also reportedly spit on a doctor who tried to approach her and struck him on the face and hand.
Korakas was taken to jail.
Deacons’ Shop open
The Deacons’ Shop will be open Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., from 9:30-11 a.m.
Shoppers may use both the front Courtyard Garden entrance as well as the back Grove Street Entrance. Masks are required.
To make a donation, call 419-352-5176 for an appointments to drop off items.
Grants fund increased patrols in Lake Twp.
MILLBURY — The Lake Township Police Department has been awarded two traffic grants which are fully funded by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
The grants are the Impaired Driving Enforcement Program and the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program which will run from Oct. 1 until September 2022.
The IDEP program is approved for $17,283 and will be focused between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and will concentrate on impaired driving to reduce the number of fatal/serious injury crashes.
The STEP program is also approved for $17,283 and will be focused between 6:00am and 6:00pm and will concentrate on occupant restraints, speed, distracted driving, aggressive driving and failure to stop/yield.
During these times, more police presence will be seen on the roads within the township.
Library policy review continues
The Wood County District Public Library Policy Committee will meet at 3 p.m. on Monday in the board room, 251 N. Main St., to continue routine policy review.
