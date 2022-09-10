183 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 35,812 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 183 cases in the last seven days.
There have been three hospitalizations in the last seven days.
There have been 374 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,146 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, there are 3,096,557 confirmed cases and 39,576 confirmed deaths.
Henry County waterline project updated
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has announced the following update to the Henry County waterline project.
Through November, lane restrictions are possible on County Road 424 (Old U.S. 24), between County Road 4 and Ohio 109 for waterline installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
Continuing through November, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible starting in Weston on Euler roads from Van Tassel Road to Ohio 65 for waterline installation.
Project investment: $4.9 million. Project complete: Spring 2023.
BG outreach coordinator is Rotary speaker
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Debbie Ondrus, community outreach and student wellness coordinator for Bowling Green City Schools.
She will discuss the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support Program.
The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Custar records commission meets
CUSTAR — The Village of Custar’s records commission will meet Wednesday at 7:25 p.m., before the regular council meeting.
This meeting will be held at the Custar Legion Hall, located at 9155 Custar Road.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Cloudy overnight, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A 40% chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Overnight lows around 56 with a 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 72 and a 30% chance of precipitation. On Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.