Long-term care coronavirus cases in county increase by 2
There have been 321 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 319.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 31 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 28 residents, 14 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, six staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 28 residents, 15 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
There are 13 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 51-55 active cases in Bowling Green and 16-20 in Perrysburg.
There are are 1-5 active cases in Deshler, Haskins, Luckey, Millbury, Milton Center, North Baltimore, Northwood, Portage, Rossford, Walbridge and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Wood County has had 1,478 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 1,472 on Tuesday.
There have been 70 deaths, which is no change from last week.
There are 86 active cases. This is down from 94 on Tuesday.
There have been 138 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of one since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 39. There are 680 males and 798 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 126,046 confirmed cases and 4,034 confirmed deaths.
Patrol reports 10 fatalities during Labor Day
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting eight fatal traffic crashes which claimed 10 lives over the Labor Day holiday, according to provisional data.
Troopers arrested 538 drivers for OVI and issued 3,289 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 477 drug arrests and 170 felony apprehensions.
A total of 26,035 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 14,533 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,944 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday at midnight and ended Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 57.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy Sunday, with a low around 57. Sunny Monday, with a high near 72. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 74.