Preschool opportunities still available at Head Start centers
Great Lakes Community Action Partnership Head Start programs are underway, but parents may still enroll their preschoolers, even after classes begin.
Through GLCAP Head Start, children can receive no-cost, full-day preschool that focuses on kindergarten readiness, socialization, and other important developmental needs for children and families. GLCAP has center locations in Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, and Wood counties, and also works with multiple childcare partners throughout the region. The program serves children ages 3-5.
“We enroll students throughout the year in our Head Start programs, but enrolling now will give parents and students more time to take advantage of our services,” GLCAP Parent & Family Engagement Coordinator Michelle Foos said.
While eligibility is based on federal poverty guidelines, program staff will look at each family’s situation and assist them in finding the best option for their family’s circumstances. Children in foster care or identified as homeless are also eligible, regardless of income. Children with disabilities are welcome and accommodated at all centers. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to call for details.
For a complete list of centers or for more information visit www.glcap.org/headstart or call 800-775-9767.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Extended: A slight chance of showers between 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny on Labor Day, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 84.