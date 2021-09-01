Vehicle jumps guardrail, damages BG park
A vehicle jumped over a guardrail and damaged the grass at a park on Sand Ridge Road on Sunday, then left the scene.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division crash report, the vehicle was southbound on South Church Street and did not appear to stop at the stop sign at Sand Ridge.
The vehicle struck the guardrail, into the park and then drove over the damaged guardrail and proceed through the park in a northeasterly direction, causing damage to the grass.
No vehicle parts were located to assist in identification of the vehicle.
Residents in the area did not hear the crash and could not provide any additional information.
NIOT meets virtually on Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Please use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful, and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org)
Food distribution in BG is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current coronavirus guidelines. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call the church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. at Wooster Green. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to the city building in council chamber, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 8 to 13 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 79. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 83. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny on Labor Day, with a high near 79.