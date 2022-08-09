Church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m.
This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes ham, cheesy potatoes, a vegetable, roll and butter and cookie.
The food bag distribution will continue, thanks to the support of St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. The toiletries pantry will be available again this month thanks to First Presbyterian Church. Participants are also offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. Volunteers from the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide event help including the distribution of the food bags and bread/pastries.
Participants need to remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver meal(s) and direct participants to the bread and pastries.
For more information, call 419-354-3989 or email [email protected] or [email protected].
Willowbend pump station project update
PERRYSBURG — Through December, expect additional construction traffic along River Road (Ohio 65) near Willowbend Street in Wood County for pump station work.
Through November, River Road between Brittany and Seminary roads will be closed for pump station installation. The detour is Roachton Road, Fort Meigs Road. Local access will be maintained.
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District project cost is $2.5 million.
Bridges on the farmers market stage
PERRYSBURG — The Bridges will perform at Thursday’s farmers market at 7 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Avenue.
The Bridges have been rocking the area for over 20 years adding with a vast catalogue of modern and classic rock favorites. They’ve won Toledo’s Best Band several times. Band members include Jim Filipak, lead singer and guitar; Brad Zaciek on drums; Rob Green on guitar; and Jason Gahler on bass.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.
The Music at the Market concert series runs in conjunction with the farmers market which features booths with fresh foods, products and food trucks.
BG Human Relations Commission seeking honor roll applications
The City of Bowling Green Human Relations Commission is seeking applications for their quarterly honor roll.
The commission is looking for local organizations, individuals or local businesses who are making significant efforts in promoting respect, diversity and bettering human relations in Bowling Green trough educational efforts and advocacy.
The nomination form and past recipients can be found at www.bgohio.org/440/Human-Relations-Commission. Applications for the final award of this year are due by Oct. 6, but submit a form at anytime for future consideration.
Rotary Club hears about Fulbright experience
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Earl McKinney, Ph.D., a management information systems professor in the College of Business at Bowling Green State University.
McKinney was chosen for a Fulbright program and will talk about his experience. The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Weston Twp. Trustees reschedule meeting
WESTON — The Weston Township Board of Trustees’ August meeting has been rescheduled and will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Township Building located at 14024 Van Tassel Road.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62.
Extended: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 81.