Safe Communities reviews crashes, causes
Safe Communities Wood County announced last week that there have been seven fatal crashes this year to date, compared to six this time last year.
A mid-year review of traffic statistics for Wood County has revealed some very concerning trends, according to a news release:
37% of all crashes involve youthful drivers
30% of all crashes involve mature drivers
20% of all crashes involve some extent of injury
15% of all crashes had unbelted drivers and passengers
11% of all crashes involve speed
15% of all crashes were as a result of the driver failing to yield
Tuesday is the number one day for crashes, followed closely by Thursday and Friday
BG Community Center closed for annual maintenance
The Bowling Green Community Center will be closed to facility users today-Wednesday for its annual shutdown for maintenance.
The Simpson Building Administrative Offices, 1291 Conneaut Ave., will remain open on a limited basis from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. during the shutdown period to accept and process program registrations, rental reservations and payments and other related business transactions for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
During this time, community center passholders are able to use the Bowling Green State University Student Recreation Center as part of a reciprocal agreement.
The BG Community Center will reopen for use on Thursday.
Find a monarch egg, take it home
WHITEHOUSE — Tonight from 5-7, Nature’s Nursery in conjunction with Wheeler Farms, is hosting Monarch Mania, It’s An Egg Hunt.
The event, being held at the Christmas Tree Farm at Wheeler Farms, 11500 Obee Road, invites guests to learn all about the intriguing species, the life cycle stages and how to create monarch habitats at home. Guests will then head out into the farm to find Monarch eggs to take home and raise.
Pre-registration and tickets are required for the event and can be purchased through the Nature’s Nursery website at www.natures-nursery.org/events. Tickets are $8 each and kids ages 3 and under are free.
“We love to host events that cultivate an interest in nature and help people learn more about habitat preservation,” said Nature’s Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder. “Wheeler Farms has been a great partner to work with and the farm offers an abundance of opportunity to learn about these beautiful creatures.”
Tour Robbins House in Waterville
WATERVILLE — The Waterville Historical Society will host its monthly open house on the last Saturday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon.
Featured this year in the Robbins House on River Road is the naval uniform and many other artifacts brought back from his experience during World War II by local resident Doug Graf. Other displays in this exhibit show photos of local men and women who served, as well as those who died during the conflict. Included are articles and advertising of efforts to sustain the war effort on the home front.
Upstairs in the Robbins is a large display of artifacts from the mid-1800s to the early 20th century. See what telephones used to look like, what was in the doctor’s bag, and the toys that children played with.
There will be a downtown walking tour featuring houses and buildings along River Road and Second Street beginning at 9 a.m. on the front porch of the Robbins House. An uptown walking tour featuring Third Street begins at noon and meets on the porch of the Wakeman Building on Farnsworth Road.
The Wakeman Archives is also open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for historical and genealogical research on this day.
Ribbon cutting planned for new Veterans Memorial Building
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Veterans Memorial Building on Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, Mayor Michael Aspacher and he Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the ceremony. There will be an open house to follow from 5-7 p.m. where guests can tour the facilities.
The new facility available for rental features three main meeting areas, including a large reception hall that holds 250 people. The large reception hall also boasts a stage and a catering kitchen. There is also a room for smaller classes or programs and a larger room that can hold 120 people. The latter room can also be divided into two rooms, both with small kitchenettes and big screens. The Veterans Memorial Building is located in City Park at 2294 Legion Drive.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 9 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8pm and 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 81.