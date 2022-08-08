Lorain woman killed in wrong-way crash in Swanton
SWANTON – A Lorain woman who was reportedly impaired and driving the wrong way on a highway was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on US20A near Turtle Creek Drive. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 10:03 p.m.
A black KIA Optima driven by Patience Chaney, 45, Lorain, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of US20A. A gray Lincoln Navigator driven by Joshua Wheeler, 28, Swanton, was eastbound on US20A. The Lincoln Navigator was struck head on by the KIA Optima.
Chaney was not a wearing safety belt and died. Wheeler was not injured, and was wearing a safety belt.
Chaney was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.
US20a remained shut down for two hours.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Swanton Police Department, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Department, Swanton Fire Department, Lucas County EMS and Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
6-State Trooper Project focused on Move Over Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project enforcing and raising awareness about the Move Over law from July 17-23. The high-visibility campaign included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
During the initiative, Ohio troopers issued 440 move over citations and educated motorists about the state’s move over law. The entire initiative issued nearly 1,000 move over citations across the six partnering states.
Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.
BG, Haskins residents can win up to $100 in the Picture of Efficiency Contest
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and Haskins Utilities electric customers can enter Efficiency Smart’s Picture of Efficiency photo contest for a chance to win up to $100 and an energy efficiency kit.
Through Aug. 31, customers can submit an original photo and caption that details how Efficiency Smart has helped them save energy. Efficiency Smart will select finalists from the submissions, and a vote will take place on its Facebook page in September.
The five finalists receiving the most votes will win the following prizes:
First place: $100 and an energy efficiency kit
Second place: $75 and an energy efficiency kit
Third place: $50 and an energy efficiency kit
Fourth place: $25 and an energy efficiency kit
Fifth place: An energy efficiency kit
For more information or to enter the contest, visit www.efficiencysmart.org/photocontest.
Joint Commission awards ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital with full accreditation
FOSTORIA – ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital has earned Full Accreditation status by the Joint Commission for demonstrating compliance in all Joint Commission and CMS standards/conditions of participation.
Fostoria Community Hospital underwent a rigorous on site survey in May that consisted of evaluations of fire safety and equipment, emergency power systems, reduction of the risk of infections, and effectively managing patient’s pain and minimizing the risks associated with treatment.
“Receiving this accreditation is a perfect illustration of our commitment to carrying out our Mission to improve the health and well-being of the patients we serve at Fostoria Community Hospital,” says Jodi Rucker, MSN, RN, interim president, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.
This accreditation is valid for three years, upon which the hospital can re-apply for accreditation.
The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years. More than 4,000 general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals currently maintain accreditation from The Joint Commission, have been awarded for a three-year period. In addition, approximately 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 81.