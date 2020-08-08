County coronavirus cases top 1,000
Wood County has had 1,014 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 995 on Thursday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 58 deaths.
There have been 101 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 466 males and 548 females.
There are 155 active cases. This is up from 149 on Thursday.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. North Baltimore and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Hoytville, Luckey, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 251 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 244.
Statewide, there are 93,402 confirmed cases and 3,381 confirmed deaths.
Wood County has had 6 fatal crashes in 2020
Safe Communities announced this week that there have been six fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to eight at this time last year.
A mid-year review of traffic statistics for Wood County has revealed these trends:
• 35% of all crashes involve youthful drivers
• 34% of all crashes involve mature drivers
• 24% of all crashes involve some extent of injury
• 14% of all crashes had unbelted drivers and passengers
• 12% of all crashes involve speed
• 12% of all crashes were as a result of the driver failing to yield.
Wednesday is the top day for crashes, followed closely by Friday and Thursday.
BG utilities meeting canceled
Monday’s Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting has been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting is Aug. 24.
Survivors of Suicide meet Tuesday
PERRYSBURG — Survivors of Suicide will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Unison Health office, 1011 Sandusky St.
The group is for those who have had a loved one die of suicide.
The meetings, which are held the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, are free and all are welcomed.
For information, call 419-352-4624.
Join in Way library book discussion
PERRYSBURG — Join Dr. Nicole Jackson for an online discussion of Alyssa Cole’s “A Princess in Theory” on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The discussion will take place on Zoom and registration is required. The book is available on Overdrive and Hoopla. register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Jacobs reunion put off until 2021
The Jacobs reunion has been canceled this year because of coronavirus. The George and Mary (Ford) Jacobs reunion will be held next year.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.