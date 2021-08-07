Commissioners recommend face masks in county buildings
The Wood County Commissioners are strongly recommending that visitors to county buildings wear masks.
In a Friday news release, the commissioners said that new coronavirus guidelines would start Monday.
All people are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all public areas in County buildings.
All people will be required to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from other people.
3 Individual county offices may require mask use immediately. Be prepared by calling the office ahead of a visit.
Should the COVID-19 case rate continue to rise additional steps will be taken to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff, the release stated.
Whaley stops at Wood County Fair
The mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, who is running for the Democratic party’s nomination for Ohio governor, will be stopping by the Wood County Democratic Party’s Fair Booth on today at 4 to talk with volunteers and fair-goers.
Truck stop show planned for Sunday
NORTH BALTIMORE — Truck Stop Ministries Inc. will hold a concert at Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Trucker’s Chapel.
The Seekers, Dewey Lee, Work in Progress, Fresh Spirit and Peggy Hamilton will perform, starting at 3 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
For information call Chaplain Jon Reynolds at 419-704-0242 or TGMA at 419-934-5456.
Otsego to discuss back-to-school plans
TONTOGANY — The Otsego Local Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting on Monday to discuss back-to-school information and any other business that comes before the board.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and be held in the high school library.
Special BG council meeting called
The president of the Bowling Green Council has called a special meeting, to be held on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the council chamber, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to give consideration to the following legislation:
Resolution accepting the material terms of the OneOhio Subdivision Settlement pursuant to the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding and consistent with the terms of the July 21, 2021 National Opioid Settlement Agreement.
Ordinance authorizing the utilities director to execute and complete the terms and conditions of the property purchase agreement with RJ Carpenter Family Limited Partnership for the expansion of Wood Bridge Business Park, and declaring an emergency.
Ordinance authorizing the utilities director to execute and complete the terms and conditions of the property purchase agreement with Scannell Properties Inc., for the purchase of property located in Wood Bridge Business Park, and declaring an emergency.
Weston Twp. board moves meeting
WESTON — The regular August meeting for the Weston Township Board of Trustees has been changed to Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the township building at 14024 Van Tassel Road.
Birth
Brittany Carpenter and Hunter Hill, a daughter, Aug. 6, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Correction
Calderonello interviewed
An incorrect name was published in the story about diverse board member for the Wood County Committee on Aging, in Thursday’s Sentinel-Tribune. John Calderonello, who is a member of the nominating committee, was interviewed.