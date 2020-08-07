County coronavirus cases approach 1,000
Wood County has had 995 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 973 on Wednesday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The state announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 100 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 461 males and 534 females.
There are 149 active cases. This is up from 147 on Wednesday.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. North Baltimore and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Hoytville, Luckey, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 251 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 244.
Statewide, there are 92,273 confirmed cases and 3,338 confirmed deaths.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers on Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Correction
Konesky horse
Buckeye Jess, owned by the John Konesky III and Patrick Konesky, made a break and finished seventh in a division of the 2-year-old filly trot on Monday.
Incorrect information was published in Wednesday’s paper.