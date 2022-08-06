231 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 34,455 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 231 cases in the last seven days, according to the Wood County Health Department. That is 176.6 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days.
There has been one hospitalization in the last seven days.
The county is at a medium level.
There have been 367 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,137 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, there are 2,976,027 confirmed cases and 39,133 confirmed deaths.
Otsego community helps Weston fire victims
WESTON –Otsego Local Schools is continuing to offer resources and support after a fire displaced families at an apartment complex on Thursday.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent Kevin O’Shea said the district is providing resources, including toiletries, food, water and counseling services.
Anyone who needs assistance can contact the school 419-823-4381 or the Red Cross.
The Red Cross is no longer in need of clothing donations, O’Shea said. Anyone who would like to make a donation can call 800-RED-CROSS and ask for the Northwest Ohio Chapter and specifically mention the Weston fire victims.
The Otsego administration will also be in contact with those affected to gather a more comprehensive list of necessities for each family. This information will be shared with the community in the coming days.
Also assisting are the Otsego Food Pantry, Children’s Resource Center, the Weston library (for opening its doors and coordinating), the mayor of Weston, neighboring school districts, Wood County Educational Service Center for providing additional counseling services, and Otsego employees who dedicated the day to providing assistance to the families.
“Finally, I would like to thank the community members who donated items and assisted during this tragedy. I cannot express how grateful I am for all the help we have received during this time,” O’Shea said.
The Weston Township Fire Department was called Thursday morning to the Broad Oak Apartments on Oak Street where flames were coming from the first and second stories and the roof.
Mutual aid was requested from seven area departments.
The fire was contained to the east side of the building. The west side of the apartment complex was saved but may have smoke and water damage.
The state fire marshal was on scene conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.
BG Community Center closes for annual maintenance
The Bowling Green Community Center will be closed from Monday-Friday for its annual shut-down for maintenance.
Anyone who needs to conduct business with the parks and recreation department should go to the Simpson Building Administrative Offices, 1291 Conneaut Ave., from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to accept and process program registrations, rental reservations and payments, and other related business transactions.
Community center pass holders can use the Bowling Green State University Student Recreation Center as part of a reciprocal agreement. More information about the reciprocal usage and parking permits for permitted parking near the BGSU Recreation Center will be emailed to current pass holders. Hard copies of each will also be available for pickup at the Community Center front desk through Sunday.
The BG Community Center will reopen for use on Aug. 13.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Hot and humid conditions continue into the weekend. Heat index values across Northwest Ohio may approach 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 83.