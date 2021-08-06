County has 37 new COVID cases
There have been 13,400 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 37 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 9.25 average cases per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is a decrease of one since Monday.
There have been 657 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 34 in Perrysburg and 21 in Bowling Green. There are six in Rossford and five each in Portage and Millbury.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 70,223 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 53.68% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,813,529 vaccines started, affecting 49.73% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,136,934 confirmed cases and 20,530 confirmed deaths.
Man injured in tractor roll-over
CYGNET — Emergency squads were called to the village Wednesday night for a man who was trapped under a tractor.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call at 7:58 p.m. to Union Street regarding a 36-year-old man with a tractor on top of him. It was unknown if he was breathing, according to sheriff’s office documents.
Within a minute, the report was made that the man was breathing and alert.
At 8:09 p.m., the report indicated the man was no longer trapped but his wife also was injured.
Air ambulance was put on standby and then canceled. He was transported by ambulance to Wood County Hospital.
Hop on over to Hops Field Night
A Hops Field Night is set for Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Agricultural Incubator Foundation, 13737 Middleton Pike. It is free and there is no registration.
Hops specialist Brad Bergefurd from Ohio State University will discuss varieties, growth trends and management practices. Enjoy some tastes of local brew, too.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 2 and 5 a.m,. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 73. A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p. m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.