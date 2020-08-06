County nursing home coronavirus cases up
Wood County has had 973 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 956 on Tuesday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. Gov. Mike DeWine usually announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays, but his press conference has been delayed until Friday.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 100 hospitalizations since March; this is up from 98 on Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 453 males and 520 females.
There are 147 active cases. This is down from 153 on Tuesday.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green.These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. North Baltimore and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Hoytville, Luckey, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 251 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 244.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, five residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, two residents, six staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, five staff
Heartland of Perrysburg, 22 residents, one staff
Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Statewide, there are 91,171 confirmed cases and 3,326 confirmed deaths.
Wooster, Maple street work closes street
West Wooster Street at Maple Street will close next week for the installation of a new water line.
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing West Wooster at Maple to all traffic beginning 7 a.m. on Monday. This closure is required due to the planned installation of a new water line under the intersection of West Wooster and Maple.
Additionally, crews will be replacing manholes, storm drains and other underground infrastructure. All of this is in conjunction with the current South Maple improvement project and the planned paving of West Wooster in 2021 or 2022.
It is expected that the intersection will reopen no later than 4 p.m. on Aug. 15. Pavement restoration is planned for the week of Aug. 17. This schedule is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
DeWine briefing moved due to president’s visit
Due to President Donald Trump’s visit to Ohio on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be holding his previously scheduled Thursday coronavirus briefing on Friday at 2 p.m.
Trump is visiting the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde on Thursday.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light northeast wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light northeast wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.