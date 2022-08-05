Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion’s baked steak dinner will be served Sunday at the post, 209 W. Crocker St. Call in orders to 419-288-3634 for early pick-up, or stop by and eat at the post.
The menu includes green beans, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, roll, dessert and a drink. Cost is $10. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or they run out.
Trio entertains at Woodlands
PERRYSBURG — The Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series continues with EZ Pickenz Trio from noon to 1 p.m. at the Woodlands Park shelter area, 429 E. Boundary St. The series will continue every Wednesday through August.
Picnic tables are available to eat lunch while listening to enjoyable soft rock.
EZ Pickenz has expanded from a duo to a trio featuring Mark Elder on bass and electric guitar; Matt Meeker, acoustic and electric guitar; and the newest member Lyle Diefenthaler on the drum box and hand percussion. Their polished three part harmonies shine through on hits from the late ’60s through the ’70s by Credence Clearwater Revival, Moody Blues, Grateful Dead and Crosby Stills Nash and Young. Diefenthaler met Elder and Meeker when they performed as a duo for Wednesday at Woodlands in 2021.
For more information contact Main ART-ery by texting 419-902-2782 or send an email to [email protected].
Freedom Twp. meeting changed
PEMBERVILLE — The Freedom Township Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m. has been changed to Thursday, at 7:30 p.m.
Birth
Taylor Renee Kill, a daughter, Aug. 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 77.