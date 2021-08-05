BG officially celebrates veterans building at City Park
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new Veterans Memorial Building on Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.
The community is invited to join the event in person located at the entrance to City Park, or via Facebook Live. The ribbon cutting will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber.
This event will be part of an open house hosted by BG Manor beginning at 5 p.m., concluding at 7 p.m.. For those not attending in person, a virtual tour will be given as part of the Facebook Live event.
Weston trustees move meeting
WESTON — The August meeting of the Weston Cemetery Board of Trustees has been changed to Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Weston Village Hall.
Transit committee meets in BG
The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Aug. 17 at 1:30 p.m. in council chamber, 3rd floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review marketing, fiscal and operating reports for the 2nd Quarter CY 2021, and other transit operating and grant topics.
Immediately following the meeting, the vehicle accident prevention sub-committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. A slight chance of showers between 2 and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers between 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 90. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.