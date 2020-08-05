County coronavirus cases increase
Wood County has had 956 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 924 on Monday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 98 hospitalizations since March. This number is down from 99 on Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 445 males and 511 females.
There are 153 active cases. This is up from 135 on Monday.
There are 56-60 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Jerry City, North Baltimore, Portage, Risingsun, Wayne, Weston and Wingston.
Northwood, Rossford and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 244 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 228.
Statewide, there are 90,041 confirmed cases and 3,301 confirmed deaths.
Look for cookbook on Aug. 29
The Sentinel-Tribune Cookbook, which features cook’s corner recipes, will be inserted in the Aug. 29 newspaper.
The cookbook is usually distributed at the Wood County Fair, at the Sentinel-Tribune booth. Due to coronavirus, the booth is closed this year.
Slushy machine fire causes temporary closure
City emergency crews were called to a slushy machine fire Monday morning.
According to Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman, one of the electrical components in the slushy machine at Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., short circuited.
The fire was reported at 7:54 a.m.
A fire extinguisher was used to douse the flame, which required roping off the area and not allowing anyone to enter until the dust could be cleared out.
It is common practice to have fire, EMS and police all respond to a situation like that, he said.
The gas pumps are still available to use.
Join NIOT meeting on Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Meeting link:
Meeting number:
120 200 8994
Password:
giS8n3MRXm5
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 87. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.