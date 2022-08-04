Weston Twp. Trustees meeting canceled
WESTON — The special meeting of the Weston Township Board of Trustees scheduled for today has been canceled.
Food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to hand out Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food. Visitors are asked to remain in vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call First United Methodist Church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
Sales tax holiday aids school shoppers
To aid in back-to-school shopping a sale tax holiday has been schedule for this weekend. Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday at midnight to Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:
• An item of clothing priced at $75 or less; an item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and an item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.
• Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7 and 11 p.m. Low around 69. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.