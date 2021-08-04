Ghanbari announces Owens Community College project funding
PERRYSBURG — The Ohio State Controlling Board approved a campus security upgrade for Owens State Community College totaling $216,984.
State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, made the project announcement on Tuesday.
“This project funding approval is going to enhance Owens Community College’s safety and security systems, which is very important in our day and age with the advancement of our technology,” he said.
The college requested approval of the project for the purpose of construction services to install a fiber loop. The fiber infrastructure will assist with safety and security systems on the campus such as fire alarms, phones and cameras. The completion of the project will ensure multiple paths of network device communications are available while minimizing critical network service disruptions.
NIOT BG meets on Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Virtual History Series focuses on Turkeyboot Rock
The Virtual History Series, though the Wood County Museum, continued on Aug. 12 at noon with “The Mis-Origin of Historical Tradition (Part 3) Turkeyfoot Rock, ‘Does it Matter?’”
This program goes to the root of the legend of this iconic Native American rock and beyond the movement of the rock between Toledo and Maumee. Is the origin of the legend of this rock truly unknown? How do the earliest written accounts differ from the modern interpretation of this landmark.
The speaker will be Mike McMaster, education coordinator.
To view the presentation visit: https://nbpubliclibrary.org/. Click on the link in the scrolling section on the North Baltimore Public Library home page.
Participants can also contact the NBPL to get the Zoom Login. Email Tammy Trout at tammy@nbpubliclibrary.org or call 419-257-3621 for more information.
Park board will meet at Pratt farm
PERRYSBURG — The regularly scheduled meeting of the Wood County Park District Board has been postponed and rescheduled for Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pratt Family Farm, 25810 Hull Prairie Road.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68.A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.