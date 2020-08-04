County coronavirus cases increase
Wood County has had 924 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 883 on Friday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. Gov. Mike DeWine announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 99 hospitalizations since March. This number is up from 93 on Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 430 males and 494 females.
There are 135 active cases. This is down from 143 on Friday.
There are 56-60 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Custar, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Jerry City, North Baltimore, Portage, Risingsun, Wayne, Weston and Wingston.
Northwood, Rossford and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 244 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 228.
Statewide, there are 88,134 confirmed cases and 3,261 confirmed deaths.
Food distributed in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of viruses. Guests are asked to remain in your vehicle in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Contact the church for more information at 419-353-0682.
Births
Tabitha and James Collins, a daughter, Aug. 1, Wood County Hospital.
Alexus and Zach Bailey, a son, Aug. 1, Wood County Hospital.
Mary Dingledine and John Becker, a daughter, July 31, Wood County Hospital.
Cortney Hann and Asher Stottlemyer, Weston, a daughter, July 31, St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 79. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.