Democratic party meets Thursday
The Wood County Democratic Party meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Simpson Garden Park Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave.
Hear from local candidates and activists and learn how you can get involved in this year’s election efforts. All are welcome. For more information, contact Mike Zickar at [email protected].
Club hears from Rotary district leader
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker for Thursday will be Diana Savage, 2022 Rotary Club district governor. She will provide the club with an update. The club meets at noon on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Not In Our Town meets Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 p.m.
To join the Zoom meeting: https://bgsu-edu.zoom.us/j/86361308148?pwd=SmZSdENJZkkxdTBUOFZyQmFPQ2YxQT09
Meeting ID: 863 6130 8148
Passcode: 133592
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful, and inclusive community.
Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs Ana Brown ([email protected]) and Emily Dunipace ([email protected]).
Museum hosts farewell open house for its director
The Wood County Museum is hosting a farewell open house for its director, Kelli Kling, on Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the museum, 13660 County Home Road.
Cake and punch will be served.
Vinyl radio show returns to the airwaves
PERRYSBURG — On Thursday at 1 p.m., “Randomosity,” Toledo’s only vinyl radio show, will return for a third season on Owens Community College Radio, located just inside the Fine and Performing Arts Center.
A new sound and image for the program will debut, and can be heard at https://youtu.be/lKRqsYLf0mE.
Walbridge Council holds special meeting
WALBRIDGE — Village council will hold a special meeting today at 3 p.m.
On the agenda is hiring police officers and a contract for Main Street construction improvements.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday in the human resources department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review, modify, add and/or recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Way library closes for holiday
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday in observance of Labor Day. The library’s online resources are accessible 24/7 at waylibrary.info.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Labor Day, with a high near 81.