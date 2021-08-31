County averaging 27 cases per day
There have been 14,041 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 138 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 27.6 cases per day.
There have been 231 deaths, which is unchanged since from Thursday.
There have been 676 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of four since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 72,194 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 55.19% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,055,514 vaccines started, affecting 51.80% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,214,986 confirmed cases and 20,799 confirmed deaths.
Food distribution in BG is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current coronavirus guidelines. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call the church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. at Wooster Green. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to the city building in council chamber, 304 N. Church St.
BG flushes hydrants in September
The Bowling Green Water Distribution Division will begin the process of flushing and testing fire hydrants on Sept. 7. Crews will begin by flushing the transmission mains and then will move into the 4th Ward. Once complete in the 4th Ward, they will move on to Ward 3, followed by Ward 1, and then Ward 2. This work will be on-going for several weeks occurring daily, Monday - Friday, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
During the program, water consumers may experience rusty or discolored water. This condition is temporary with water quality returning to normal as flushing is completed. Customers are encouraged to check their cold water supply prior to using the water. If discoloration is discovered, customers should flush their cold water line only for a short period of time until the discoloration clears.
Although the discolored water is not harmful to drink, it may stain light-colored clothes laundered in it. For this reason, consumers are advised to monitor the cold water for discoloration. Residents experiencing problems may pick up laundry rust remover from the municipal water distribution office at 324 N. Maple St. from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays.
Hydrants in the city are flushed each year to ensure proper operation during fire emergencies and to clean any build up in the water lines that may occur. Hydrants that require maintenance are repaired by the water distribution crews.
During this process, city crews will be working in and near the road. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when approaching crews performing this work.
For additional information on the fire hydrant flushing and testing program, visit the city’s website or call the Water/Sewer Division at 419-354-6277.
BG’s revolving loan fund provides business assistance
The City of Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund provides loans to eligible businesses resulting in more jobs for low- and moderate-income persons.
In most instances, at least one job must be created and offered to a person at a lower income level (at time of hire) for every $35,000 loaned. However, Housing and Urban Development has authorized the city to issue a few micro loans, annually, within the Special Improvement District that are based on lower-income residency saturation within that area.
Most RLF loans are made for a fixed term of three to five years with an interest rate that is two-thirds of the prime lending rate (as listed in the Wall Street Journal) on the closing date. Businesses may utilize the funding for inventory and equipment purchase as well as working capital, but not for construction or property purchases.
The city’s Business Revolving Loan Fund was established in 1987 as a means of offering “gap finance assistance” for those businesses desiring to create employment for persons at lower income levels within Bowling Green’s corporation limits. Thirty-four years later, it is still making an impact — recently surpassing the $5.5 million-dollar mark in terms of total loans made since the fund’s inception. For more information or to receive a loan application, contact the Community Development Division at 419-354-6221 or communitydevelopment@bgohio.org.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 57.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 81.