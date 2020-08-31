Look for Sentinel-Tribune newsletter
Starting today, Sentinel-Tribune subscribers will begin receiving, through email, a daily newsletter.
It will have news highlights and links to stories.
Sign up for the newsletter at sent-trib.com/newsletters or by calling 419-352-4611.
Movie in the Park postponed
A rainy night canceled Friday’s Movie in the Park.
More information about the rescheduled date will be announced.
“We want everyone to have an enjoyable experience and our equipment to be safe from the rain and the wetness from the tree canopy/stage before setting up and unfortunately the weather did not permit us enough time for that to happen,” Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said in a statement.
Drive-thru for food is Friday
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host a drive-thru food distribution in Bowling Green.
The site is First United Methodist Church 1526 E. Wooster St., on Friday from 10-11:30 a.m.
For more information, visit:
www.toledofoodbank.org/september-4th-food-box-distribution-registration-first-united-methodist-church/
This is a non-contact distribution.
Pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab, or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 215
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The food bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 75. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 76.