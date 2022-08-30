Catalytic converters stolen in BG
Four catalytic converters were reported stolen in Bowling Green last week.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer took a report Thursday about a theft from a 2010 Ford Escape in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
A catalytic converter was also reportedly cut off a 2012 Ford Escape in this block on Wednesday.
Another report of a theft was made Thursday in the 600 block of Sixth Street from a 2000 Honda.
An officer was also called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue on Wednesday. This incident was reported last week. The other reports were provided on Sunday.
City Park vandalism reported
A locking mechanism for the restrooms by the skate park at City Park was reported vandalized on Friday.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer responded to City Park on Conneaut Avenue for a criminal damaging report. The handle and lock on the box had been broken off. The damage was about $100, according to the report.
Bistro owner talks to Kiwanis Club
Prudence “Prudy” Brott, owner of Sunset Bistro, will be the speaker at Thursday’s meeting of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club.
Brott ‘s topic will be: “Surviving COVID in the Restaurant Business.” She will be introduced by new member Nadine Edwards.
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St.
BG food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 East Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food. Visitors are asked to remain in vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call First United Methodist Church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. in council chamber, third floor of the city building, 304 N. Church St.
Parks and rec committee meets in Walbridge
WALBRIDGE — A village council parks and recreation committee meeting will be held Friday at 6 p.m. in the council conference room, 705 N. Main St.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Thursday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Sunny Saturday, with a high near 86. Mostly clear at nigh, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 84.