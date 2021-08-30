OVI arrest made during Haskins checkpoint
HASKINS — One driving-under-the-influence arrest was made during a checkpoint held in the village on Saturday night.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol along with the Haskins Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office conducted an OVI checkpoint on from 9-11 p.m. on North Findlay Street (Ohio 64).
During the checkpoint, 152 vehicles drove through and were checked. One of the vehicles that came through the checkpoint was diverted for further investigation, and resulted in one OVI arrest. Following the checkpoint, troopers worked saturation patrol around the village. Nine traffic stops were made with no OVI arrests during the saturation patrols.
Call #677 to report an impaired driver.
