Saturday siren moved from 10 to 2
There will be a temporary change in time of August outdoor warning siren test.
The Wood County outdoor warning sirens monthly test will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. instead of the regular 10 a.m. test time.
This is a temporary change in the testing time. The regular test time of 10 a.m. will resume on Sept 3. As with any testing date, the test will be suspended if there is threatening weather in the area.
Sewer work takes W. Boundary to one lane
PERRYSBURG — Through Friday, southbound West Boundary Street between Front and West Sixth streets will be reduced to one lane for pavement and restoration work.
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced the update to the Perrysburg sewer rehabilitation project.
Also through Friday, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue will be closed for pavement and restoration work.
All work is weather permitting. The project investment: $747,000 and will be completed this month.
Habitat for Humanity dedicates Rossford home
ROSSFORD — Thanks to the support of volunteers, donors and sponsors, a Habitat for Humanity home has been built on Osborne Street for a Wood County family. It will be dedicated Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The home has been built by the Bias family, Habitat volunteers and local contractors. This event will conclude with a ribbon cutting and tours of the home.
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio partners with individuals and families to help them build or repair a place that they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County has built 49 homes and completed numerous repair projects.
Perrysburg breaks ground on pickleball courts
PERRYSBURG — Construction is underway at Rotary Community Park for eight new pickleball courts that will be installed in the grassy area located south of the parking lot.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. The park is located at 26350 Fort Meigs Road. Perrysburg Rotary Service Foundation Chair Jack Sculfort and Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin will provide remarks.
The pickleball courts are being funded in part by the Perrysburg Rotary Club. The club has been fundraising to pay up to $300,000 of the $400,000 budgeted for the project. The city allocated $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for pickleball court amenities.
G6 Infrastructure, LLC was awarded the $278,079 contract for building the pickleball courts, which are expected to be completed by Oct. 31.
The Perrysburg Rotary Club has partnered with the City of Perrysburg for the past 15 years to develop Rotary Community Park. Club members have been involved with the planning of the original site along with modifications to that plan over the years.
NIOT meets virtually on Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown ([email protected]) and Emily Dunipace ([email protected])
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Heat index values may approach 100 degrees today. Numerous showers and thunderstorms may produce localized flooding on Thursday.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 9 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 84. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Friday, then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers after 3 p.m. Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.