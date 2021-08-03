BG school board to discuss facilities
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 tonight in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center lobby.
The board will discuss items related to facilities and the mini splits as proposed via use of ESSER funds.
The board also will address other matters that may be lawfully discussed.
The board will then meet in executive session for the purpose to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee.
The public is invited to attend; there will be no public participation. Action may be taken.
Food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
The free monthly food giveaway will be back in the building this month. Follow the posted signs to enter at the front of the church (facing East Wooster Street). Masks are encouraged and required for all unvaccinated individuals. Additionally, social distancing is required.
Doors will open at 9 a.m.
This food giveaway is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. Fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. A cart or wagon is suggested. A picture ID and phone number are required for new applicants.
Contact the church for more information at 419-353-0682.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present to hand out senior boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements. They will not be inside of the building and will be set up on the parking lot.
Kiwanis members hear about new BG business
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will hold its weekly meeting at noon Thursday at the Juniper Brewing Company at 139 S. Main St.
Zach Tracy, who runs the Juniper Brewing Company along with his wife Chris, will be the guest speaker. Tracyis a native of Bowling Green and a graduate of Bowling Green State University where he met his wife.
Juniper Brewing Company is in the building which formerly was the home of Panera Bread and before that was the site of Uhlman’s Department Store.
Fostoria WaterShed event delayed
FOSTORIA — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s grand opening of the new WaterShed at 622 W. Lytle St. is postponed until further notice. Additionally, this location is out of service until further notice due to mechanical issues. Use the WaterShed located on Plaza Drive or another location.
Historic preservation committee meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. For more information, call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light southeast wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 71. A chance of showers on Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.