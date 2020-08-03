Harvest Gathering falls due to COVID-19
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville-Freedom Area Historical Society has decided to cancel this year’s Harvest Gathering Craft Show & Gift Boutique due to coronavirus.
“It was certainly our hope that this event could have been staged; however, adhering to all the guidelines being set forth, makes it nearly impossible,” according to a press release. “The health and well being of all involved is of utmost importance. We look forward to 2021 and next year’s Harvest Gathering scheduled for Oct. 23.”
For additional information, call 419-287-3274.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 87.