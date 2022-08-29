Law enforcement made 7 OVI arrests in BG Friday
During an Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Friday night on Wooster Street, 1,084 vehicles drove through and were checked.
Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During the saturation patrol, 65 traffic stops were made and seven OVI arrests were reported during this time.
Officers from the Bowling Green Police Division, Bowling Green State University Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, as well as troopers from the Bowling Green post, participated in the OVI checkpoint. Local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists not to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Remaining section of old DiSalle bridge over the Maumee River demolished via explosives
TOLEDO — The remaining section of the old DiSalle bridge over the Maumee River was demolished Saturday night via explosives requiring traffic on Interstate 75 on either side of the bridge to be temporarily stopped.
The demolition occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Just before detonation, the area around and under the bridge was checked and traffic on Interstate 75 was slowed then stopped at Detroit Avenue southbound, and at Buck Road northbound.
The DiSalle bridge reconstruction over the Maumee River is part of ODOT’s I-75 project which is reconstructing and widening I-75 between Buck Road and South Avenue through Wood and Lucas counties. The project will continue through 2023.
Scam prevention tips from the sheriff
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn has the following tips regarding scams:
· Scammers pretend to be from organizations you know.
· Look up the number to the organization and call them.
· Scammers claim there is a problem.
· No warrants, IRS fines, Utilities are paid with gift cards. Computer companies do not call you if there is a problem with your computer.
· All jails allow people in custody to make a phone call. You can also call any jail to verify is someone is incarcerated.
· You do not pay a fee to win a prize.
· The taxes and fees are taken out of legitimate prizes.
· Thieves want you to act immediately. Most issues do not need immediate attention.
Never give personal information to anyone who calls you. Do not allow people to access your computer. Always call a trusted family member or friend to see if something is legitimate.
State’s Ag-LINK program offers financial relief to AgCredit borrower-owners
FOSTORIA — Higher interest rates and inflation are taking a toll on the U.S. agricultural sector, but AgCredit borrower-owners can better weather the uncertainty of shifting economic conditions with financing assistance through the state’s Ag-LINK program.
AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers and agribusinesses, is proud to be a participating Ag-LINK lender. Administered by the Ohio Treasurer’s office, Ag-LINK offers farming operations and agribusinesses discounted, fixed interest rates on new or existing operating loans for up to one year. Farmers can use the program to help offset the cost of feed, seed, fertilizer, equipment, fuel and other upfront expenses. The program does not cover land purchases.
In the first quarter of 2022, Ag-LINK supported 530 loans to Ohio agricultural businesses across 54 counties totaling more than $103 million.
To qualify, farm operators and agribusinesses must:
· Be organized for profit.
· Have headquarters and 51% of operations maintained in Ohio.
· Use the loan exclusively for agricultural purposes.
· Agree to comply with all program and financial institution regulations.
AgCredit is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System. To learn more about Ag-LINK, contact an AgCredit loan officer or visit an AgCredit branch. Also visit www.AgCredit.net.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 82. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Clear at night, with a low around 58.
Extended: Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Sunny Friday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Sunny Saturday, with a high near 84.