County records 1,299 coronavirus cases
Wood County has had 1,299 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 1,289 on Thursday.
There have been 64 deaths, which is unchanged from Wednesday.
There are 74 active cases. This is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 121 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 596 males and 703 females.
There have been 305 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 17 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. Zip code information on active cases is released on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 113,725 confirmed cases and 3,819 confirmed deaths.
Wauseon man dies in Ohio Turnpike crash
MAUMEE — A Wauseon man was killed Friday morning on the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield Township when his car rear ended a UPS semi-tractor trailer, according to the Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the crash at milepost 57 westbound at 9:42 a.m.
The crash occurred as westbound traffic was slowing for a prior crash that occurred when a dump truck loaded with gravel overturned. A 2021 UPS Freightliner semi tractor-trailer hauling general freight had come to a stop in the left lane of Interstate 80 when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan.
The Sonata rotated and traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. The driver of the Hyundai sedan, Richard Reuther 111, 35, Wauseon, sustained fatal injuries.
The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, Kenneth Gross, 61, West Chicago, Illinois, was uninjured. His passenger, who was in the sleeper section of the cab, Steven Little, 44, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was also uninjured.
The westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed for approximately three hours.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Springfield Township Fire Department, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department and Abco Towing of Toledo.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.
Perrysburg repair may affect water service
PERRYSBURG — Beginning Monday, the city will be repairing a water-main leak on East Boundary Street and East Sixth Street.
Due to the nature of the work, East Boundary between Indiana Avenue and East Seventh Street will be closed to thru traffic on Monday. Access to the entrance of Woodlands Park will be limited. This work is expected to last one day.
It is possible for residents to have low to no water pressure during this time, and some residents who live in this area may have their water shut off between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on due to this project. There may be a boil advisory when water service is restored. Another notice will be posted once the boil advisory is lifted, if needed.
The city will provide updates once the work is complete and the road is reopened.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike. The purpose is to discuss financing for “Project Bullseye.”
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
See an outdoor movie
The Thayer family will hold movies outdoors at all four North Main Street locations into the fall.
Fall Movie Fest will feature free family-friendly movies that start at 8:15 p.m.
The schedule is “School of Rock,” Thursday, Thayer Honda; “Moana,” Sept. 17, Thayer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram; “Grease,” Sept. 25; Thayer Ford; “Remember the Titans,” Oct. 1, Thayer Nissan; “Bad Moms,” Oct. 9, Thayer Honda; “Ghostbusters,” Oct. 22, Thayer Chevy; “Hocus Pocus,” Oct. 31, Thayer Toyota; “Ford vs. Ferrari,” Nov. 5, Thayer Ford.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.