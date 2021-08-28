Patrol holds OVI sobriety checkpoint in Wood County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will hold an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County Saturday night. The location will be announced today.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
Troopers on average make 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat impaired driving. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.
To report an impaired driver, call #677.
Al-Anon plans meetings
Al-Anon Family Groups will start meeting in person Thursday.
Meetings will be held every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St.
Guests are asked to use the entrance with the awning. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon Family Groups is a worldwide fellowship that offers a program of recovery for the families and friends of alcoholics.
Black Swamp Games has ribbon cutting
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Black Swamp Games on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.
Everyone is invited to join the event in person at 124 W. Wooster St., or via Facebook Live through the chamber’s page.
The event will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber.
Black Swamp Games offers card and board games, D&D supplies, as well as play space inside the location.
Ohio EPA has public meeting on landfill expansion
Ohio EPA will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 to discuss a draft permit for a proposed lateral and vertical expansion of the Wood County Landfill in Bowling Green.
The meeting will be held in the Simpson Meeting Room, Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. EPA staff will give a short presentation about the permitting process, draft permit, and will answer questions from the public. A hearing will immediately follow during which the public may submit written comments on the record about the draft expansion permit. Attendees are expected to follow the rules of the building which may have mask/distancing requirements.
Participants who want handouts for the meeting should email Paula.Payne@epa.ohio.gov so electronic copies may be emailed on the day of the public meeting.
Wood County owns the municipal solid waste landfill located on the east side of Tontogany Road just north of U.S. 6 and is the applicant for the expansion. The proposed horizontal expansion would be 59.1 acres for a total of 101.1 acres. The horizontal and vertical expansions, if approved, would add about 8.9 million cubic yards of space and give the landfill approximately 111 years of capacity based on current waste intake.
Anyone may submit comments and/or request to be on a mailing list to receive notice regarding further action on the expansion application by writing to: Ohio EPA, Division of Materials and Waste Management, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049, attention Brian Dearth, or by email to epa.dmwmcomments@epa.ohio.gov. The public comment period ends on Sept. 16.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Heat indices will reach the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon hours on today and Sunday. Some spots may see heat indices around 100.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 80.