County remains at level 2 state alert
Wood County has had 1,289 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 1,270 on Wednesday.
There have been 64 deaths, which is unchanged from Wednesday.
There are 74 active cases. This is down from 82 on Wednesday.
There have been 120 hospitalizations since March, up one since Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 593 males and 696 females.
There have been 305 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 17 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. Zip code information on active cases is released on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert, which means there is increased exposure ans spread and people should exercise a high degree of caution. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays. According to the state dashboard, Wood County has 81.03 cases per 100,000. It has had 106 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 112,489 confirmed cases and 3,791 confirmed deaths.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The meeting will be held in the council chambers, located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 70. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 75. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 77. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a low around 60. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 80.