172 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 35,203 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 172 cases in the last seven days.
There has been one hospitalizations in the last seven days.
There have been 372 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,139 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, there are 3,049,546 confirmed cases and 39,406 confirmed deaths.
Patrol car struck on I-475, driver flees following crash
SYLVANIA – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from the public to locate the driver of a pick-up truck who struck a patrol car and failed to stop.
At the time of the crash, the patrol car had its emergency lights activated on the ramp from U.S. Route 23 southbound to eastbound Interstate 475.
The crash occurred Friday at approximately 1:33 a.m., while troopers were on scene of a previous crash on the left side of the roadway. Trooper Nicholas J. Konrad, Toledo Post, was standing near the previously crashed vehicle when a black or dark-colored pick-up truck sideswiped the right side of his patrol car. The truck failed to stop following the crash and continued eastbound on I-475.
Konrad jumped over the guardrail as the crash occurred and suffered minor injuries to his hands and arms.
The truck is believed to have damage on the left side of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toledo Post at 419-865-5544.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to visit BGSU, focus on advanced manufacturing and logistics
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Chancellor of Higher Education Randy Gardner will visit Bowling Green State University on Monday to meet with students, faculty and industry professionals in advanced manufacturing and logistics.
During the visit, BGSU students will provide demonstrations in the robotics and engineering labs, highlighting the university’s academic programs, facilities and research to support Ohio’s workforce needs.
BGSU and partner institutions recently established the Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics to work with employers to identify and anticipate needs in training, talent development, innovation, automation, systems integration, software engineering and supply chain management.
Big Band plays in rhythm series
GRAND RAPIDS — The North Coast Big Band will return for a 21st appearance as part of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series in Grand Rapids on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The series is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society and the band will be performing in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street.
The 16-piece band, under the direction of Gary Keller, was formed in 1987. The group’s repertoire includes traditional big band music from bands led by Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Count Basie and Duke Ellington. The band also plays several jazz and classic rock arrangements. The band includes five saxophones, four trumpets, four trombones, bass, piano and drums.
The programs are free to the public. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the program will be moved to the old fire station.
Old Misfits play last Woodlands concert of the season
The Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series will conclude the 2022 season at noon. Concerts take place in the shelter area of Woodlands Park. Picnic tables are available inside and outside the shelter area.
The weekly series will end on a high note with music by the 10-member Perrysburg based OMG (Old Misfits with Guitars) band.
OMG is a group of like-minded musicians who met three years ago at the Perrysburg Senior Center while taking part in the weekly open music jam sessions.
The band plays a variety of music ranging from the 1950s to the ‘70s that includes pop, rock, country, R&B and folk. Their performance for Wednesday at Woodlands will be in their jam format which allows all the members to take turns being the lead singer.
Members of OMG include Janet Church (percussion), Don Buckenmeyer (guitar), Marvin Scheer (guitar, bass), Larry Batoki (guitar), Kathe Merrit (guitar}, Max Church (guitar, bass), Annette Drouliard (guitar), Leo Cichy (trumpet), Karen Herzberg (guitar, banjolele) and Dave Pederson (keyboard).
Birth
Samantha and Ross Austermiller, a daughter, Aug. 24, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Monday, then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Tuesday, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 76.