County has 139 new COVID cases
There have been 13,903 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 139 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 15.8 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 107.02
There have been 231 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 676 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of four since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 71 in Perrysburg and 70 in Bowling Green.
There are 18 in North Baltimore, 18 in Northwood and 12 in Luckey.
There are eight in Walbridge, seven in Tontogany and six each in Fostoria, Bloomdale, Weston, Grand Rapids, Wayne, Rudolph, Millbury and Cygnet. There are five in Rossford.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 71,928 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 54.98% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,024,148 vaccines started, affecting 51.44% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,197,872 confirmed cases and 20,729 confirmed deaths.
BG police identify theft suspect
Bowling Green police have identified a suspect wanted in the theft from a government agency.
Sherinda Jeffries, 44, Toledo, has been accused of taking an official document stamp from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Bowling Green.
Notice has been sent for her to appear in Bowling Green Municipal Court on the theft charge. She failed to appear on Aug. 16. Her next opportunity is Sept. 15.
If she does not show up then, a warrant could be issued for her arrest, said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff.
On July 26, officers responded to the office at 1616 E. Wooster St. after an employee reported the theft of an official document stamp from a workstation. A video showed a black female reached over the counter and took the Ohio Seal stamp.
BGPD posted the video of the suspect and requested help in identifying her.
On July 28, police responded to the Auto Title office at 1616 E. Wooster St. where an employee said she recognized the female in the press release. She said she waited on this woman for a title transfer.
Police received a copy of the title with Sherinda Jeffries’ name on it.
Park district plans fall prescribed fire
The Wood County Park District stewardship department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this fall.
The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Cricket Frog Cove. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.
Prescribed fire practices are conducted under waiver through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, notification of the Ohio EPA, as well as, direct supervision by an Ohio Certified Prescribed Fire Manager. Local fire departments for each site are aware of these plans and will be directly notified at least 24 hours before the fire and also on the day of the fire by the fire manager.
The purpose of the fires is for the benefit of the natural areas and native ecosystems. All fire management is completed with best management practices. The public is advised to stay clear away active burn sites.
Call 419-575-7339, or email alowien@wcparks.org, with any questions directly involving wcparks prescribed fire practices. For general Wood County Park District questions, 419-353-1897 or email wcparks.org.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Heat indices in the 90s will be possible during the afternoon hours today through Saturday.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 83. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 83.