Catalytic converters stolen in BG
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer was were called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue.
A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available.
OVI checkpoint in Wood County tonight
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on tonight.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
“Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lt. Jordan Schwochow, commander of the Bowling Green Post, said. “State troopers make an average of 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”
The location of the checkpoint will be posted at sent-trib.com when it is available.
Chase suspect still in the wind
A driver who led several police agencies on a chase down Interstate 75, then crashed into a Bowling Green field and escaped, is still being sought.
Bowling Green police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the pursuit of a vehicle on Aug. 18.
The driver ran into a field after crashing his vehicle. The suspect has not been located, according to Sgt. Ryan Purpura with the patrol. The incident remains under investigation, he said Thursday.
Officers with the Bowling Green post tried to stop a vehicle for speeding, southbound on Interstate 75 starting at Wales Road around 1:10 a.m. During the pursuit, the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and began to drive erratically, according to the patrol.
At 1:13 a.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer went to the area of East Wooster Street and I-75, in case the suspect got off the interstate.
Officers deployed stop sticks on the interstate. The suspect drove around the stop sticks.
The suspect exited onto eastbound U.S. 6 then turned north onto Dunbridge Road. The driver crashed the vehicle and fled into the cornfield between Gypsy Lane and Napoleon roads.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 87. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 78.