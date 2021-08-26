Eastwood will have early release due to heat
PEMBERVILLE — High school and middle school students at Eastwood Local Schools will be released from classes early today and Friday due to the heat.
In an email on Wednesday, Superintendent Brent Welker said that the early release will limit time in school during the hottest part of the day.
“There is the likelihood that we will see heat indexes over 100 (this) afternoon. As a result, we are going to release middle school and high school students at 1:25 on (today) and Friday of this week. Elementary students will release on their normal schedule at 3:35 since they have air conditioning in the building. Preschool will also follow their normal schedule,” Welker said.
“Our buildings are already warm due to this extended period of high temperatures. We also have some students in masks at school, and they have to wear them on buses. Releasing them early will hopefully limit their time during the hottest part of the day.”
All extracurriculars will take place according to their prior schedule unless coaches make changes.
Church holds free carnival at City Park
First Baptist Church will be hosting an End of Summer Carnival on Saturday. The event will be held at the Bowling Green City Park (Hoffman shelter), from 5-7 p.m.
The carnival will include food, games, prizes, school supplies, inflatables, crafts, face paintingand entertainment for all ages and everything is free. Attendees will also have a chance to win some items, including a $50 gift certificate.
For more information, call 419-352-0417.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for northeastern Wood County. At 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain fell. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
A heat advisory has been issued through Sunday. Indices are expected to be in the 90s during the afternoon hours.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 83.