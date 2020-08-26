County records 1,255 coronavirus cases
Wood County has had 1,255 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,240 on Monday.
There have been 63 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 74 active cases. This is down from 78 on Monday.
There have been 118 hospitalizations since March, up one since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 578 males and 677 females.
There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 110,343 confirmed cases and 3,716 confirmed deaths.
Shop at church on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop located at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need.
Shop entrance will be from the back off Grove Street. Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Entry to the shop will be monitored for occupancy. Sign-in will be required.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Sunny Sunday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 80.