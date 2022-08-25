City Park pavement improvements project begins Sept. 6
The Bowling Green City Park Pavement Improvements project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6.
Crews will be milling and paving City Park Drive and widening the road to include a walking path. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained to allow access for morning/afternoon school drop off and pickup of Conneaut Elementary students. Parents and caregivers should watch for signage and direction while traveling through City Park and the Faye Avenue connector during construction.
All others using City Park during construction should park in the parking lot nearest the Veterans Building to avoid traveling on City Park Drive as much as possible while crews are working.
Paving is expected to be complete by the end of September, but this schedule is dependent upon weather and progress of work. The contract completion date for this project is Oct. 31.
Mayor Mike Aspacher and council previously allocated approximately $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward this project.
WBGU education director talks to Kiwanis Club
Kelly Pheneger, director of education and outreach for WBGU-TV, will share WBGU’s educational initiatives with the Exchange Club of Bowling Green on Tuesday at the BG Country Club at noon.
Pheneger has over 20 years of experience in educational services with public media, with most of that experience gained at WBGU. In pursuit of the mission of bringing educational initiatives to the area, Pheneger and WBGU are frequent local partners with agencies ranging from the Carter Historic Farm, Wood County Parks, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Wood County District Public Library. Pheneger is a Wood County native who attended local schools.
The Exchange Club of Bowling Green has been supporting the BG community for over 75 years. The public is welcome to attend meetings to hear the speakers. Meetings are Tuesdays at noon. Lunch is $13, cash only. Any questions about the Exchange Club can be directed to Jenny Swope, 419-806-4202.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 87. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.