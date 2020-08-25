County has 33 more coronavirus cases
Wood County has had 1,240 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 1,207 on Friday.
There have been 63 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 78 active cases. This is down from 85 on Friday.
There have been 117 hospitalizations since March, up two since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 573 males and 667 females.
There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 109,566 confirmed cases and 3,705 confirmed deaths.
180th performs night flying
SWANTON – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night through Thursday, weather permitting.
Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about midnight this week.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.
Births
Ashley and Andrew Shanks, a son, Aug. 23, Wood County Hospital.
Samantha Rhoads and Robby Brown, a daughter, Aug. 21, Wood County Hospital.
Nicole and Carlton Stine, a son, Aug. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Miranda and Tyler Phillips, a daughter, Aug. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Julia and Jamison Allen, a son, Aug. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Thursday. Sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 76.