Body found in Maumee River identified
PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg.
Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
The report came in at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
Stallter’s body was pulled from the river by Perrysburg fire crews. There were no obvious signs of trauma. Police are waiting on the autopsy report from the Lucas County coroner before determining a cause of death.
The incident remains under investigation.
Free Splash Pad Day due to pool closure
Due to insufficient staff available this Saturday the Bowling Green City Pool will be closed.
To accommodate those seeking to cool off, the Splash Pad will be open for free from 1-7 p.m.
As the summer season concludes, individuals planning a visit to Bowling Green City Pool may call ahead to confirm hours of operation that day at 419-373-1778.
Hydrant testing starts in northern part of county
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning Monday through Nov. 18.
Testing will be performed on all hydrants in Rossford and all hydrants east of the city of Perrysburg corporation limits to the Interstate 280 expressway in Lake Township. The area affected will be Ampoint Industrial Park, Owens Community College, Walbridge, Moline and Ohio Turnpike exit 5 interchange, as well as subdivisions such as the Hamlet, Belmont County Club, Starbright, Lakemont and Homecraft.
Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike. Customers may call 419-354-9090 or 877-354-9090 if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 3 p.m. on Friday in the human resources department, on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review, modify, add and/or recommend changes to civil service rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Birth
Heaven and Gavin Varela, a son, Aug. 22, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Sunny Saturday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.