County has 79 new COVID cases, 1 more death
There have been 13,764 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 79 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 15.8 cases per day.
There have been 231 deaths, which is one more since from Thursday.
There have been 672 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of five since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 71,688 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 54.80% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,992,183 vaccines started, affecting 51.26% of the population.
Statewide, there are 983,574 confirmed cases and 20,689 confirmed deaths.
Incidences up in BG this weekend
The number of alcohol citations given were higher than normal this weekend as Bowling Green State University students moved in and graduation was held.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division, there were roughly 12 citations given for open container and 10 for underage consumption.
Last week from Friday to Sunday, there were eight alcohol-related citations given.
Police also issued four disorderly conduct tickets, three OVI citations and five drug citations.
The National Tractor Pulling Championships also was in town, but the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction at the fairgrounds.
That department handled one person who passed out, two who fell off tractors, one who fell in the grandstand and one assault in the campgrounds.
Air national guard unit performing night flying
SWANTON – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights through Thursday, weather permitting.
Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11:30 p.m. this week.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.
Kiwanis Club watches BGSU football
In lieu of the normal noon luncheon, the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will watch a Bowling Green State University football practice at the Sebo Center adjacent to the Doyt Perry Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Coach Scot Loeffler will address the Kiwanians. Loeffler is beginning his third season at BGSU and is optimistic that the Falcons will improve this fall now that he and his staff have three years of their recruits on campus.
Cocoon’s parking lot party at Arlyn’s postponed
The Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, has postponed the Parking Lot Party scheduled for Thursday at Arlyn’s Good Beer due to rising coronavirus numbers in Wood County.
The event will be rescheduled.
Anyone who was planning to attend the event, held in recognition of the Cocoon’s 16th anniversary, and still wishes to donate, should visit Financial Support – The Cocoon.
Donations can also be mailed to the Cocoon, PO Box 1165, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or made over the phone by calling 419-373-1730, ext. 1002.
If you or someone you know is in need of services, call 419-373-1730, and select option 2 to be connected to an advocate 24/7.
Walk raises funds for parklet project
A 4K for 4-H, a fun run/walk, will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds track.
Walk-in registration for this non-competitive events starts at 6 p.m.
Pre-register at 4kfor4h.eventbrite.com.
The cost is $10 for children (under 18), $15 for adults and $40 for a family.
There will be other activities and games. Water bottles and snacks will be provided.
All proceeds benefit the Downtown Bowling Green Parklet Project.
Historic preservation committee meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday at 8 a.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 3Road Floor Conference Room, 304 N. Church St.
Boy Scout Half Marathon and 5K steps off Saturday
The Boy Scouts annual half marathon and 5K run will take place in Bowling Green on Saturday. The run will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the Wood County Fairgrounds. The route will be as follows:
· West on Poe Road
· North on Haskins Road
· East on West Newton Road
· South on Fairview Avenue
· East on Conneaut Avenue
· South on Main Street through downtown
· West on Sand Ridge Road
· South on the Slippery Elm Trail
· West on Gypsy Lane Road
· West on Sand Ridge Road
· North on Wintergarden Road
· West into the Stone Ridge subdivision via Pine Valley Drive
· North on Mitchell Road
· East on Conneaut Avenue
· North on Fairview Avenue
· West on Poe Road
· North on Village Drive through the Village subdivision
· North on Brim Road exiting into the fairgrounds
While runners are present on each road, traffic will be affected and traffic patterns may be altered.
Birth
Georgina Ponce Diaz and Joseph Lopez, a daughter, Aug. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s combined with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s may allow for heat index values to reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees on through Thursday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.